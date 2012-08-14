Short-sellers gather in Hong Kong to unveil latest targets
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference
Aug 14 Penske Automotive Group Inc on Tuesday sold $550 million of senior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 403 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing, in a change that could affect banks and other corporations.