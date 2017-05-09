(Corrects first paragraph to say Pentair is based in UK, not the United States)

May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would split up into two publicly traded companies.

One of the companies would focus on its water treatment equipment business.

The other would comprise its electrical business, which makes stainless steel, aluminum and non-metallic enclosures that guard sensitive electrical and electronic equipment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)