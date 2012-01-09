HONG KONG Jan 9 Penta Investment Advisers Ltd, the Asia-focused hedge fund set up by former Soros Fund Management LLC trader John Zwaanstra, plans to return outside capital, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing two unnamed sources.

Penta's assets have fallen below $2 billion form $2.9 billion in mid-2011, the report said. Outside capital are those from investors; partners also invest money in hedge funds.

Penta's Hong Kong unit Old Peak Ltd could not be immediately reached for comment.