* Pentagon office to oversee "Air-Sea Battle" opened in
November
* New approach would end services' acquisition "stovepipes"
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, May 16 The top U.S. Air Force and
Navy officers mapped out plans on Wednesday to better integrate
and coordinate their responses to cyber attacks, natural
disasters and other threats, arguing that tighter budgets made
such efforts more necessary than ever.
They said the Pentagon's new "Air-Sea Battle" concept will
help end years of parochial acquisition efforts in which each
service jockeyed to design, build and buy its own unique
weapons, rather than collaborating on joint projects.
"We intend to lead our forces to an unprecedented level of
joint integration," Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton
Schwartz told industry and military officials at a conference
hosted by the Brookings Institution.
"We're not thinking about things in the 'airman' and
'sailor' stovepipes anymore," he said.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signed the new concept in the
late summer of 2011, but industry officials have struggled since
then to understand what the new approach will mean for billions
of dollars of new and existing weapon programs.
The Pentagon in November set up a new Air-Sea Battle office
that is staffed by about a dozen officials who are on loan from
the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps.
The staff has already identified about 200 initiatives that
would allow military commanders to conduct more integrated
operations, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert
told the conference, although he acknowledged some work ahead in
getting full buy-in from the services.
Industry executives also note problems with past joint
acquisition programs, several of which have been cancelled or
truncated because their requirements grew too unwieldy.
Greenert and Schwartz said the new initiative was not
targeted at any one region, but certain geographic chokepoints
like the Straits of Hormuz and Malacca Strait were particularly
critical because of their importance to global commerce.
Greenert said the idea was to make cooperation between the
services "more of an assumption for the future," than the ad hoc
efforts that have arisen in the past, he said, adding that the
concept could eventually eliminate duplicative programs.
"We've weighed in on the investments. Why should I be buying
this if the Air Force is buying it? Maybe we should buy it
together," Greenert said, underscoring the importance of common
data links that allowed greater information-sharing and helped
the services sort out what intelligence they really needed.
"We must leverage our respective service strengths because
we can no longer afford to go down separate investment paths,"
Greenert said in a blog posted on the Navy's website.
Schwartz said his advice to industry would be to "vector
away from proprietary solutions," and focus on programs that
would be more adaptable and could be used by multiple services.
He said increased cooperation could save money and ensure
the U.S. military's continued ability to dominate, even as its
enemies expanded their ability to prevent U.S. forces from
projecting power in domains like air, sea, space and cyberspace.
For instance, he said, the Air Force and the Navy will reap
big savings by using a common ground station to operate their
respective Global Hawk unmanned planes built by Northrop Grumman
Corp, but gave no exact forecast for possible savings.
Greater cooperation will also expand the U.S. military's
reach and ability to respond to threats, he said, noting that
last year an Air Force F-22 fighter jet was able in mid-flight
to redirect a Tomahawk missile fired from a Navy submarine.
Greenert said another example would be to use a submarine to
suppress an enemy's air defenses, perhaps using electronic
countermeasures or cyber attack instead of a cruise missile.