By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 28
Robert Work on Wednesday urged NATO allies to develop and make
more innovative weapons, and said bold action was needed to stay
ahead of rapid weapons development by China, Russia and other
countries.
Work said the Pentagon has a new plan called "Defense
Innovation Initiative" and a separate effort targeting
longer-term projects to ensure that the United States continues
to have a decisive competitive advantage against potential foes.
"We must coordinate and collaborate, avoid duplication,
leverage niche capabilities, and push our establishments to
innovate in technology, concepts, experimentation, and
wargaming," Work told a conference hosted by the Center for a
New American Security. NATO members needed to make good their
vows last year to spend 2 percent of national output on defense,
he said.
Work said it was critical to increase collaboration with
allies in NATO, Asia and other areas, ranging from mission
planning to investments in new weapons programs.
General Jean-Paul Palomeros of France, NATO Supreme Allied
Commander Transformation, told the conference that NATO was
looking at innovative approaches, including increased training
and more joint exercises.
Work said concerns about advances by other countries were a
key reason that the Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget plan to be
delivered to Congress on Monday will exceed budget caps set by
Congress and reverse five years of declines in U.S. military
spending.
He gave no details, but said the budget would include
"significant" investments in nuclear weapons, space control
capabilities, advanced sensors, missile defense and cyber, as
well as unmanned undersea vehicles, high-speed strike weapons, a
new jet engine, high-energy lasers and rail gun technology.
Work said the plans need to address different threats in
different regions, and should leverage work by commercial firms
on robotics, autonomous operations and other key technologies.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, and other
key weapons makers have repeatedly urged the Pentagon to step up
investments in key technologies.
Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall told the House Armed
Services Committee in a separate hearing that he was deeply
concerned about heavy investments by China, Russia and others in
weapons designed to target critical U.S. military capabilities
such as aircraft carriers and satellites.
"I am very concerned about the increasing risk of loss of
U.S. military technological superiority," he said. "We're at
risk and the situation is getting worse."
Kendall said the department would also earmark funds for
development and prototyping of a new "next-generation X-plane"
that would eventually succeed the F-35 fighter jet, and a new
engine.
