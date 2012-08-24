* Pentagon faces $56.5 billion in further cuts in FY13
* Lag in outlays will reduce short-term impact on
procurement
* Service providers may face bigger cuts sooner
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Automatic U.S. budget cuts
due to take effect in January will drive up the cost of weapons
systems and cut revenues for arms makers in the longer term, but
the full brunt of the cuts will not be felt for several years, a
top budget analyst said Friday.
"There's actually some cushion here for the defense
industry," Todd Harrison of the Center for Strategic and
Budgetary Assessments told reporters as he unveiled a report by
the independent think tank. The cuts triggered under a process
known as "sequestration" apply to funds authorized for spending,
not outlays, which are often staggered over several years.
Harrison said he estimated that the Pentagon faced $56.5
billion in additional cuts in fiscal 2013, if U.S. lawmakers did
not act to avert the automatic cuts triggered by Congress'
failure to find $1.2 trillion in deficit-cutting measures.
The Obama administration has already said it will exempt
military personnel accounts, which means the mandatory cuts will
hit the Pentagon's other accounts -- such as procurement,
research and development, operations and maintenance and
military construction -- that much harder, he said.
Harrison's report comes against the backdrop of mounting
frustration among U.S. weapons makers about the lack of guidance
they have received from the Obama administration and the
Pentagon over how the automatic budget cuts will be implemented.
Industry executives have staged rallies at factories around
the country, and are meeting regularly with Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta to get more clarity about the cuts. They say the
current budget climate has slowed their ability to invest in new
technologies, and is prompting them to lay off workers while
dampening interest in acquisitions and mergers.
The Aerospace Industries Association estimates that the
industry stands to lose 1 million direct and supporting jobs
over the next decade if Congress does not avert the cuts.
Excluding military personnel costs, Harrison said overall
Pentagon spending would decline 10.3 percent in fiscal 2013, but
the initial impact on procurement and research spending would be
less since only 22 percent of procurement funds and half of
research funds become outlays the year they are approved.
As a result, procurement outlays would only drop 3.5 percent
in fiscal 2013, with research and development funding set to
drop 5.9 percent, in the coming fiscal year, which begins Oct.
1, Harrison said.
He said he did not expect large-scale industry layoffs in
January, but noted that the cuts would force companies to
downsize in the coming months and years.
Service providers that handle maintenance, logistics and
other support functions for the U.S. military would be harder
hit than weapons manufacturers because their contracts are
funded by the Pentagon's operations and maintenance accounts.
Those accounts generate a higher percentage of outlays in the
year funds are approved by Congress.
Harrison said the Pentagon would also have to cut its
civilian workforce of 791,000 people by about 14 percent, or
108,000 full-time positions, which are largely paid in the year
the funds are approved by Congress.
Sequestration would not affect pay for military personnel,
and will not result in base closures or even program
terminations, Harrison said.
But across-the-board reductions will force the Defense
Department to renegotiate many contracts to buy in smaller
quantities, which will likely drive up unit costs for programs
like the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter.
Higher prices, in turn, could prompt the Pentagon to
reconsider some future acquisition programs, he said,
particularly if additional mandatory budget cuts remain in
effect through fiscal year 2021, as planned.
"This is a messy ... clumsy, completely non-strategic
approach to cutting the defense budget," Harrison said. "This is
not good policy."
He said the Pentagon needed to begin analyzing how it would
implement the cuts, and how it could use reprogramming requests
to avoid putting additional pressure on programs like the
Lockheed F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that have already been
delayed and seen costs increase in recent years.
But he said Pentagon officials were reluctant to identify
any lower priority areas since those programs would clearly
become "real targets" in coming years, even if the automatic
budget cuts could be averted.