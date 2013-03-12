WASHINGTON, March 12 Some U.S. weapons programs
may face termination if Congress and the Obama administration do
not find a way to roll back additional budget cuts that started
taking effect on March 1, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer told a
defense conference on Tuesday.
Undersecretary of Defense Frank Kendall said the Pentagon
would seek to protect some programs, including cybersecurity and
the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, if
lawmakers gave it some discretion about how additional cuts were
implemented.
That meant some other programs might be canceled, Kendall
told the conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense
consultant Jim McAleese. He declined to name which programs
would be particularly vulnerable.
Kendall told reporters after his speech that the uncertainty
caused by the current U.S. budget crisis was taking a toll on
smaller companies that were not as diversified as prime
contractors like Lockheed.
"This is the most difficult environment I have ever managed
in, from the point of view of financial uncertainty," Kendall
said, noting that a similar downturn in defense spending after
the end of the Cold War was more predictable and gradual.
"In this case it's not obvious at all. We have a wide range
of outcomes that are possible," Kendall said. "We do have a
concern about the top tier (companies), which we've articulated
many times, and further consolidation there restricting
competition too much," he said.
He said some smaller outfits would have difficulties
financially, some of which would be addressed through
market-driven mergers or acquisitions. In other cases, the
Pentagon might have to step in to protect certain capabilities,
Kendall said. He did not elaborate.