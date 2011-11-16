* Bill similar to measure passed in June

* Meets target set by Budget Control Act

WASHINGTON Nov 16 A key Senate panel on Tuesday approved a defense policy bill that trims $21 billion more from the Pentagon's proposed budget for fiscal year 2012, cutting funding for an array of weapons and other programs.

The bill, passed unanimously by the Senate Armed Services Committee, is similar to one approved in June, but includesfurther spending cuts to meet tough new budget requirements passed by Congress in August, the panel said in a statement.

The bill, which must still be approved by the full Senate, would cut significant amounts from the Pentagon's proposed spending plan for the 2012 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, targeting programs that had "unjustified or excessive growth" or that had run into other problems.

The new bill included the following cuts, according to a detailed breakdown released by the committee:

* $518.7 million from the Joint Tactical Radio program, a large part of which was terminated by the Pentagon last month

* $224.0 million from the U.S. Army's Warfighter Information Network-Tactical, a program run by General Dynamics Corp (GD.N)

* $216 million from science and technology programs

* $135 million from U.S. Special Operations Command

* $3.1 billion from operation and maintenance funding, including $1.5 billion in cuts proposed by the services

* $108.6 million from what the panel called "unecessary post production funding" for the Boeing Co (BA.N) C-17 transport plane

* $233 million from space programs due to slow execution in development of terminals used with the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite system built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).

* $55 million from procurement of Standard Missile-3 Block IB missiles built by Raytheon Co (RTN.N), due to a test failure which requires an investigation, correction, and retest

* $120 million from Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, given delays in the program.

* undefined cuts to the Pentagon's intelligence budget, given late contract awards, slow execution rates, program delays, and other program changes

* $5 billion from war funding given the decision by President Barack Obama to withdraw 33,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by next summer.

* $1.6 billion from the president's request for the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund, in line with efficiencies identified by the head of U.S. Central Command (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa)