WASHINGTON, April 30 Executives at U.S. weapons
makers on Tuesday said their meeting on Monday with Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel was a "positive continuation" of a
dialogue begun by his predecessor, Leon Panetta.
About 50 defense industry executives met with Hagel and
other top Pentagon leaders to discuss mandatory,
across-the-board defense spending cuts that took effect on March
1 and other issues facing the arms industry.
"Bottom line, our CEOs came away from the meeting with
renewed confidence in the shared concern that protecting the
defense industrial base is an imperative that goes hand in hand
with protecting America's national security," said Chip Sheller,
spokesman for the Aerospace Industries Association.
AIA, the largest defense industry trade group, the National
Defense Industrial Association and the Professional Services
hosted the meeting, which included executives from big weapons
makers, smaller companies and service providers.
"Secretary Hagel conveyed his commitment to open dialogue
with the defense industry as both corporations and the
department deal with fiscal constraints," said Pentagon
spokesman George Little in a statement about the meeting.
He said Hagel underscored his commitment to preserving a
strong and healthy industrial base. "He also expressed his
strong support for expanding defense trade with allies and
partners around the world and commended corporations for their
veterans hiring initiatives," Little said.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp
and other defense companies last week reported strong earnings
and margins even as revenues began to taper off after a decade
of sharp growth linked to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.