By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The U.S. Defense Department
will request 34 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets
in its 2015 budget request, eight fewer than initially planned,
Pentagon Comptroller Robert Hale told an industry conference on
Tuesday.
Hale said the decision reflected a postponement of some F-35
purchases because of budget pressures, not concerns about the
performance of the $392 billion program, the Pentagon's biggest
arms project.
"It's an affordability issue, not performance," Hale told a
conference hosted by McAleese and Associates, a consulting firm,
and Credit Suisse.
Hale said the program, which is nearly 70 percent over
budget and years behind schedule, was showing improvement. "It's
starting to get on an even footing," he said.
Hale declined to give details about planned purchases in
coming years, but said production of the Lockheed fighter jets
would be increasing. Defense officials say the military services
still plan to buy a total of 2,443 F-35 fighter jets, despite
the latest postponement of orders.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, told the
conference that budget pressures prevented funding for all the
aircraft planned in fiscal 2015, which begins Oct. 1.
"We can't ... ramp up as much as we'd like to in FY15, but
we're going to start on that path," Kendall said.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan told the
conference that orders from foreign countries would help
increase the production rate of the new aircraft, and would soon
account for half of all F-35 orders in a given year.
He said he expected South Korea to order F-35 jets, and said
he recently visited Singapore, which was also interested in the
new radar-evading plane. "Adding those airplanes ... takes care
of any reductions that the services might have," he said.
Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Admiral Joseph Mulloy
told conference participants the Navy remained committed to the
F-35 programs, although it planned to slow its buy rate and ramp
up production later.
Despite the slower purchase rate, he said the Navy still
expected to start using the new planes for military operations
in 2019, as planned. "We're planning on 2019 for our first
squadron," he said.
Turkey is expected to become the ninth country to place a
firm order for F-35 jets in coming days, joining the U.S.,
Britain, Australia, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel and
Japan.
Sources familiar with the budget plans said the department
could add funding for several F-35 jets to the supplemental war
funding request to pay for some older Marine Corps Harrier jets
destroyed in combat.
Kendall declined to give any details since defense officials
are still working on the war spending request. But he suggested
that F-35s could be potentially be used to replace destroyed
Harriers.
"We're looking at ... what's appropriate. We want to take
advantage of that as much as we can," he said. "The Marines had
some Harriers destroyed. They need a replacement aircraft.
What's the logical replacement? It's not more Harriers."
Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine Fox told the
conference that war funding budgets were not intended to pay for
new equipment, although she conceded that the Pentagon had been
"on both sides of that argument" in recent years. She said there
was an argument to be made that if equipment was destroyed, it
could be replaced by new equipment.
"It's a grey area. We have this debate internally all the
time," Hale said, when asked about the possibility of funding
F-35s in the war budget. He said there was a precedent, since
some major weapons systems had been funded through supplemental
budgets in the past.