By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 29 A congressionally appointed
panel on U.S. military compensation recommended overhauling
retirement and healthcare benefits on Thursday to improve
services offered to troops and families while cutting costs by
up to $12.6 billion annually.
The nine-member panel, including former military leaders and
lawmakers, recommended the Pentagon broaden its retirement
benefits to provide 401(K)-style savings plans for most service
members while retaining a slimmed-down version of its current
20-year retirement plan.
It also recommended reforming the health system for military
families and younger retirees, replacing much of the current
Tricare system with commercial insurance that would improve
access to care.
Implementing those two recommendations plus 13 others
detailed in a 280-page report would save $31.8 billion over the
next five years and $12.6 billion annually by the time they are
fully into force in 2053, the report said.
More broadly the panel said the military's overall pay
structure was sound and not in need of reform.
The report's release drew a muted response, with President
Barack Obama and other senior leaders thanking the panel and
promising to study its findings.
Military service groups were slightly more skeptical. John
Stroud, head of the 1.9 million member Veterans of Foreign Wars,
said the report contained recommendations to increase the fees
that retirees pay for the military's Tricare health system.
"But the devil is always in the details, and the VFW will
now review the entire report in detail and address our concerns
with the United States Congress," he said in a statement.
Military compensation has become a hot-button budget issue
at a time of declining U.S. defense spending. The pay and
benefits of uniformed and civilian defense personnel consumes
about half of the department's $496 billion budget.
Efforts by the Pentagon to reduce military personnel costs
have run into opposition in Congress, where lawmakers have often
rejected efforts to slow the rate of increase in base pay,
increase healthcare fees for retirees or impose other curbs.
The release of the report could give Congress the impetus to
implement some cost-savings reforms it has balked at in the
past. The compensation commission insisted, however, that
cost-cutting was not the driving factor in their deliberations.
"These recommendations respond to the preferences of a new
generation of service members by improving choice and
flexibility within their compensation package," the panel said,
and "offer efficiencies that substantially reduce government
expenditures."
(Reporting by David Alexander)