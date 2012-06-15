* Pentagon wants to align pilots already under way
* U.S. military a heavy user of RIM's BlackBerry
* Policy sets stage for a variety of devices
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. military on Friday
released a new strategy aimed at tapping the full potential of
smartphones and other mobile devices while maintaining adequate
security and reliability.
Details must still be worked out, but the policy lays the
groundwork for big battles between Research in Motion,
which makes the Pentagon's most commonly used BlackBerry device,
and competitors like Apple and Google.
The strategy aims to better coordinate an array of pilot
programs and other initiatives already under way across the
Department of Defense and the various military services.
Teri Takai, the Pentagon's chief information officer, said
the Pentagon hoped to leverage the technology of smartphones and
other mobile device technologies to improve information sharing,
collaboration and efficiencies across the military services and
other Pentagon agencies.
Dennis Moran, a retired Army general and vice president for
communications equipment maker Harris Corp, welcomed the
new strategy and said it would help clarify the U.S. military's
approach to mobile devices.
"People have been calling for this for years," said Moran,
who once ran the White House Communications Agency. "It's
acknowledging that the world is moving toward mobility and the
department's got to move in that same direction," he said.
The U.S. military already uses more than 250,000 BlackBerry
devices built by Research In Motion, and has begun
piloting the use of several thousand devices made by Apple
or powered by Google's Android software.
Takai said the new strategy would take advantage of existing
technology, the ability to use or build custom applications, and
a workforce increasingly comfortable with using smart phones and
other devices.
"This strategy is not simply about embracing the newest
technology - it is about keeping the DoD workforce relevant in
an era when information and cyberspace play a critical role in
mission success," she said.
Most commercial devices do not have the level of security,
access protocols and other security features required by the
U.S. military.
RIM's BlackBerry has long been the default device where
security is key, but its dominance has been eroded in recent
years as popular consumer devices such as Apple's iPhone have
their security credentials bolstered by third-party software.
The Pentagon remains RIM's single biggest customer.
Fixmo Inc, one third party software provider, said the
Pentagon had recently announced support for its first Android
device - a Dell Streak running a hardened version of
Android with Fixmo and Good Technology Inc providing security
and ensuring compliance.
At the same time, RIM has moved to counter the threat to its
market dominance, unveiling its Mobile Fusion product earlier
this year that can manage rival devices as well as BlackBerry
products. The Canadian company is planning to extend
BlackBerry-like security to those devices later this year.