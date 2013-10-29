* Vows meaningful reform that looks past "Band-Aid fixes"
* Current system inefficient, bureaucratic -weapons makers
* Radical restructuring should involve Congress -expert
* Attacking root causes of overruns, delays seen as key
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 The U.S. House Armed Services
Committee on Tuesday kicked off a fresh drive to fix the way the
Pentagon buys weapons and services, vowing to "look past
Band-Aid fixes and parochial interests" and implement meaningful
reforms.
The committee's chairman, U.S. Representative Buck McKeon,
said some successful efforts were already under way, but the
U.S. military acquisition system still faced significant
challenges including cost overruns and schedule delays, and
those would get worse due to mounting pressure on U.S. budgets.
"The Congress, together with the Department of Defense and
industry, must be willing to do the hard work to find root
causes, look past Band-Aid fixes and parochial interests, and
have the courage to implement meaningful, lasting reform,"
McKeon said at the start of a hearing on the issue.
McKeon said he had asked Representative Mac Thornberry, a
Texas Republican, to lead the long-term effort, aided by
Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the committee.
The latest Government Accountability Office report
calculates that the Pentagon is slated to spend $1.5 trillion to
acquire 85 separate weapons programs in coming years. Those
programs are projected to experience $411 billion in cost growth
and average scheduled delays of 27 months, the GAO estimates.
Paul Francis, managing director of acquisition and sourcing
management for the GAO, told the committee that previous reform
efforts had started to slow cost growth, but 39 percent of the
weapons programs on the books in fiscal 2012 had experienced
cost growth of 25 percent or more.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other
major weapons makers argue that layer upon layer of
congressional and Pentagon oversight, coupled with thousands of
pages of federal acquisition rules, make the system inefficient
and too bureaucratic to function well.
Francis, former Pentagon comptroller Dov Zakheim and other
experts presented a number of recommendations, ranging from
extending the period of time that Pentagon program managers stay
on the job, to creating better incentives for contractors, and
streamlining federal acquisition rules.
"The current year of budget constraints renders the need for
acquisition reform even more urgent than in the past," Zakheim
told the panel. "We can't afford to waste a cent, much less
dollars or billions of them."
Zakheim said decades of reform efforts had not made much of
a dent in the arcane Pentagon procurement system, and a radical
restructuring was needed, but it should involve Congress, the
contractors, the Pentagon and the White House.
Pierre Chao, senior associate at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies, told the hearing that too many of the
past reform efforts had failed because they did not attack the
root causes of cost overruns and schedule delays.
He argued against "one size fits all" solutions, and said
Congress should revisit the many laws already on the books.
"Many of the problems of the acquisition system are really
the result of unintended consequences of a very byzantine and at
time outright contradictory set of laws and regulations, rather
than outright malice or malfeasance on the part of the people,"
Chao said.
He also called for a new look at "revolving door" policies
that made it difficult for experienced people to move between
industry and government jobs, arguing that the current rules
made it difficult to bring the best people into the right jobs.
Zakheim said Congress should also set high standards for the
job of deputy defense secretary, since that was the person who
ultimately oversaw acquisition programs.
The White House is now vetting candidates to replace Ashton
Carter, the deputy defense secretary, who announced earlier this
month that he will step down in December.
The current comptroller, Bob Hale, and the Pentagon's chief
weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, have been named as possible
replacements.
"Culture starts at the top. And I think one thing that
Congress can do is really tighten up the requirements for who
should be deputy secretary of defense," Zakheim said. "The
deputy secretary of defense should ... ultimately be accountable
for the kinds of things we're talking about."