WASHINGTON Nov 7 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Thursday emphasized the need for more accountability on
weapons programs as the U.S. military struggles to end years of
cost overruns and delays on projects such as the Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 fighter jet.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, said he was continuing to implement a
series of changes aimed at improving the Pentagon acquisition
system, including giving program managers more authority.
But he said he preferred to focus on managing programs
rather than adding more layers of oversight to a system that is
already extremely complex and facing greater budget uncertainty
than ever before.
"I don't like the term 'oversight' very much. I'm a manager.
I like having a clear chain of command," Kendall told industry
executives at a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
"Oversight is a very vague term to me. Either you're in
charge or you're not. If you're not in charge, get out or get
out of the way. That's a little bit blunt, but that's the way
that I feel about it," he said.
He said he was adding the names of program managers to his
acquisition decision memorandums so that those individuals could
be held accountable for their work on major programs.
Kendall, who is under consideration to become the Pentagon's
No. 2 official behind Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, said he
worried that budget cuts would erode the U.S. industrial base
and could undermine the research spending needed to ensure
continued U.S. military superiority.
But he said the proper response to the current budget crisis
and ongoing issues with military procurement was not to retreat
from challenging problems and stop working on new weapons.
"When you take chances, it often pays off," Kendall said.
"You don't get to be the best in the world unless you take some
risks. You don't get to be a generation ahead of everybody else
unless you take some risks."
Kendall said Lockheed's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a $392
billion program that is 70 percent over initial cost estimates,
remained the Pentagon's highest priority. He said the program,
the U.S. military's costliest, had made sufficient progress to
budget for increased production, but more work was needed on
software, reliability and a complex logistics system.
As part of his drive for accountability, Kendall said he was
tying the rate of the increased production to progress on those
items.
"We're at a point now where we need to get the job done," he
said.