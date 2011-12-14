BRIEF-SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* Cuts Q4 adj EPS view to $0.53-$0.55 from $0.59-$0.62
Dec 14 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc cut its fourth-quarter profit outlook, saying sales in western Europe and sales of its residential water treatment products were lower-than-expected.
The company now expects adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 53-55 cents a share, down from it prior forecast of 59-62 cents.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 60 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $36.01 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.