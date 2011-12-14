* Cuts Q4 adj EPS view to $0.53-$0.55 from $0.59-$0.62

Dec 14 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc cut its fourth-quarter profit outlook, saying sales in western Europe and sales of its residential water treatment products were lower-than-expected.

The company now expects adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 53-55 cents a share, down from it prior forecast of 59-62 cents.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 60 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $36.01 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.