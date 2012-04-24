* Q1 sales $858 mln misses estimates of $899.3 mln
* Cuts full-year sales forecast
* Raises '12 adj EPS view to $2.65-$2.80
April 24 U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on better pricing
and margins, but said sales volumes were falling in some
markets.
The company, which makes water treatment and thermal
management products, trimmed its full-year sales outlook on weak
first-quarter sales.
Sales in the latest quarter were hit by softness in Western
Europe and U.S. municipal markets, and lower demand for
flood-related residential pumps, the company said.
The Minneapolis-based company now expects 2012 sales of $3.7
billion, compared with its earlier forecast of $3.7 billion to
$3.8 billion.
Pentair forecast second-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 82
cents per share on revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 79 cents per shares and
sales growth of about 8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income rose to $60.8 million, or 61 cents
per share, from $50.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, profit was 64 cents a share.
Sales rose 9 percent to $858 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 56 cents per share on
revenue of $899.3 million.
Pentair reached a $4.6 billion stock deal last month to
absorb Tyco International's flow-control business,
roughly doubling Pentair's size and making it the largest player
in its sector, majority-owned by Tyco shareholders.