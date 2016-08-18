Aug 18 U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves & controls business for $3.15 bln.

The deal will help Emerson expand its core business as it looks to shed its motors and drives and network power businesses.

Emerson announced last summer it would seek to spin off its network power division, which provides equipment and services that stop mission-critical systems from failing including surge prevention, uninterruptible power supplies and precision cooling. It has since said it is also considering a sale of that business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)