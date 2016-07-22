July 22 U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co has made an offer to acquire pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's troubled valves and controls division, according to people familiar with the matter.

Such a deal would free Pentair from a unit that its chief executive Randy Hogan has called a laggard when it comes to generating cash, while allowing Emerson to expand within its core sectors as it seeks to shed its network power and motors and drives businesses.

Pentair has received offers for the valves and controls business from companies other than Emerson, and there is no certainty that it will agree to any deal, the people said. The unit for sale could be valued at around $2 billion, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Emerson declined to comment, while Pentair did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)