NEW YORK Aug 6 Pentair Inc outlined pricing on a $1.2 billion, five-year revolving credit facility to back its combination with Tyco International Ltd's flow control unit ahead of a launch set for Monday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The company will initially pay 127.5bp over Libor with a 22.5bp facility fee. Pentair will pay 150bp over Libor if the facility is drawn.

Pricing on the revolver can increase or decrease based on the company's ratings, rising to 145bp over Libor with a 30bp facility fee if the company's ratings are lowered to below Baa3/BBB-, and decreasing to as little as 90bp over Libor with a 10bp facility fee if the company's ratings are raised to A3/A-. Pentair is currently rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service and BBB- by Standard & Poor's.

The company is offering a flat upfront fee of 17.5bp to all lenders. The loan also pays a yearly fee of 20bp beginning October 5 until the earlier of the closing dates or termination of commitments.

Financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio (total funded debt/Ebitda) cap of 3.5 times and a minimum interest coverage ratio (Ebitda/interest) of 3 times. Commitments to the credit are due August 22.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and US Bank lead the deal. Pentair declined to comment. Tyco International and Tyco Flow Control did not return calls by press time.

On March 27, six months after announcing a plan to break itself into three companies, Tyco said it would merge Tyco Flow Control, its flow control unit, with Pentair in an all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion. The new company will keep the Pentair name.