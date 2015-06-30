* Trian takes 7.2 pct stake; is Pentair's 3rd-biggest
shareholder
* Trian says could seek board representation
* Pentair has said could use cash for acquisitions
* Flowserve, ITT likely consolidation targets-analysts
* Pentair shares rise as much as 6 pct
By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
June 30 Activist shareholder Nelson Peltz
reported a stake in Pentair Plc and asked the pump and
valve maker to bulk up through deals and retain key officers,
rather than agitate for a spinoff or changes in management as he
usually does.
Pentair should use its cash to push consolidation in the
fragmented industry, drive revenue growth and margin
improvement, Peltz said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP, now Pentair's
third-largest shareholder with a 7.24 percent stake, however,
said it could seek representation on the company's board. (1.usa.gov/1Jo7hjf)
Pentair's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $68.47. They
have lost 11 percent of their value in the past 12 months.
Over the past couple of years, Peltz has targeted DuPont
and PepsiCo Inc among others, demanding board
seats and asking them to separate their fast-growing businesses
from the ones where growth had stagnated.
"We don't see any confrontational, fist-pounding ultimatums
from Trian," RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray wrote in a
note.
"(We are) intrigued with Trian's premise that value-creation
at Pentair should be driven more by M&A ... rather than the more
typical activist playbook to pressure management to break up or
spin a problematic business."
Pentair had itself said last month that it could use part of
its $800 million cash flow to make acquisitions.
Peltz has been in talks with Pentair Chief Executive Randall
Hogan for more than a month, the Wall Street Journal reported
earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1IpcTev)
Pentair and its peers such as Flowserve Corp, ITT
Corp and SPX Corp make industrial parts used by
a variety of companies such as oil and gas and water management
firms and utilities.
Companies such as Flowserve and ITT could be potential
consolidation targets, analysts said. Flowserve's shares rose 3
percent, ITT's 3.5 percent and SPX's 6 percent.
Pentair welcomes and is committed to "maintaining an active,
engaged dialogue" with all shareholders, including Trian,
spokeswoman Marybeth Thorsgaard said in an email.
Trian declined to comment beyond the regulatory filing.
Pentair's profit over the past two quarters has been hurt by
a strong dollar and the slide in oil prices. The company cut its
full-year earnings forecast in April.
