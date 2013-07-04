Rapper Curtis ''50 Cent'' Jackson jokingly makes a fist as he arrives for the premiere of the film ''After Earth'' in New York May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES U.S. rapper 50 Cent has been charged with domestic violence and vandalism in Los Angeles after an alleged altercation with the mother of his child, the city attorney's office said on Wednesday.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, is accused of kicking the woman and destroying $7,100 worth of property in her condominium on June 23 in the Toluca Lake community of Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old rapper, who has sold about 20 million albums worldwide, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and four counts of vandalism, Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said.

The "Candy Shop" rapper allegedly kicked open a door in the condo and destroyed a piece of furniture, a chandelier and television.

"The altercation apparently started from an allegation of infidelity on her part," Mateljan said, adding that the Grammy-winning rapper left the condo before police arrived.

The city attorney's office described the victim, who is unnamed because it is a domestic violence case, as a former girlfriend of the rapper, who is affectionately called "Fiddy."

The rapper's publicist and attorney were not immediately available to comment.

Queens, New York-born 50 Cent shot to fame with his 2003 debut studio album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," which has sold about 15 million copies globally, making it one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

He also starred in the 2005 semi-autobiographical film of the same name. He has had roles in the 2006 war drama "Home of the Brave" and the upcoming crime-thriller "The Frozen Ground," which stars Nicolas Cage and John Cusack.

The rapper will be arraigned on July 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court and faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail and $46,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey)