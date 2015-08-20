NEW YORK Aug 20 "Hunger Games" star Jennifer
Lawrence on Thursday topped a Forbes list of the world's
highest-paid actresses, earning some $52 million in the past
year but still far behind the best paid actor.
Lawrence, who won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in "Silver
Linings Playbook," also had income for being the face of French
fashion and beauty company Dior but her combined earnings came
nowhere close to the estimated $80 million of "Iron Man" star
Robert Downey Jr. He topped Forbes list earlier in August of the
highest paid male actors.
Lawrence, 25, made headlines last year when hacked Sony
Pictures emails revealed she earned a lower cut of profits from
the movie "American Hustle" than her male counterparts.
Forbes noted that only four of the women on this year's
highest-paid list, which takes into account earnings from
movies, television, endorsements and other sources, made more
than $20 million while 21 male actors reached that level.
Lawrence towered above Scarlett Johansson, second on the
actress list with an estimated $35.5 million, and "Mike & Molly"
star Melissa McCarthy with $23 million, Forbes said.
Actresses rounding out the top five on the Forbes list were
China's Bingbing Fan who appeared in "X-Men: Days of Future
Past" ($21 million), and former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston
($16.5 million), who also earns money from promoting cosmetics
and bottled water.
Last year's top-earning actress, Sandra Bullock, saw her
payday drop to $8 million from $51 million after a quiet 12
months.
Forbes estimated earnings from June 1, 2014, to June 1,
2015, before subtracting management fees and taxes, based on
data from Nielsen, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as
interviews with agents, managers and lawyers.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)