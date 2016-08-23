Aug 23 Jennifer Lawrence is the world's
highest-paid actress in 2016 for the second year in a row,
followed by Melissa McCarthy, who notched a big gain to claim
the runner-up spot, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Lawrence, the star of the "Hunger Games" franchise, has
earned $46 million before taxes over 12 months in part from a
big upfront fee for the forthcoming movie "Passengers," Forbes
said. The earnings mark an 11.5 percent drop from her 2015
total.
McCarthy has $33 million in earnings, up $10 million from
her estimate for the year before, in part from her payday for
the reboot of "Ghostbusters."
Scarlett Johansson of "Captain America: Civil Wars" was
third at $25 million, down nearly 30 percent from 2015.
The rest of the 2016 top 10 are:
4. Jennifer Aniston - $21 million
5. Fan Bingbing - $17 million
6. Charlize Theron - $16.5 million
7. Amy Adams - $13.5 million
8. Julia Roberts - $12 million
9. Mila Kunis - $11 million
10. Deepika Padukone - $10 million
Padukone, an Indian, is the only newcomer on the list.
The totals cover from June 1, 2015 to June 1 of this year,
before fees and taxes.
