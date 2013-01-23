LONDON Jan 23 British singer Adele will return to the stage next month after a year absence to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Skyfall" at the 85th Academy Awards, the show's producers said on Wednesday.

The theme tune to the latest James Bond movie was written by Adele and Paul Epworth. It is the first Bond theme to be nominated for the original song award at the Oscars since "For Your Eyes Only" in 1981.

The Feb. 24 show will be Adele's first live performance since the Grammy Awards last April and the first time she will perform "Skyfall" live, as she has kept a low profile since giving birth to a son last October.

"It's an honour to be nominated and terrifyingly wonderful to be singing in front of people who have captured my imagination over and over again," Adele, 24, said in a statement.

"It's something I've never experienced and probably only ever will once!"

She was in Hollywood last month to pick up the Golden Globe for the best original song prize for "Skyfall".

Adele's album "21" scored the rare feat in December of topping all U.S. album sales for the second straight year. She records on the indie record label XL. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Patricia Reaney)