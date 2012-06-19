Actor Alec Baldwin is seen in Beverly Hills, California in this December 5, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

NEW YORK A photographer with New York tabloid newspaper Daily News accused actor Alec Baldwin of attacking him on Tuesday, but the actor's representative told a different story.

Photographer Marc Santos said Baldwin, 54, approached and punched him in the face for taking photographs of him and his fiancée, Hilaria Thomas, 28, outside New York City's Marriage License Bureau, according to a story and photos on the newspaper's website that appeared to show a scuffle between the two men.

Baldwin, a star of the TV show "30 Rock" and who also appears in the new "Rock of Ages" movie, posted a series of tweets Tuesday that disagreed with the account, saying, "A 'photographer' almost hit me in the face with his camera this morning."

A spokesman for Baldwin said that as the actor left the building in downtown Manhattan after picking up a marriage license, someone came in between him and the photographer. The photographer became frustrated and "pushed past the bystander and assaulted Alec with his camera."

"There were no punches thrown, and any subsequent physical contact was simply Alec protecting himself," the representative, Matthew Hiltzik, said in a statement.

New York has a 24-hour waiting period, and Hiltzik said the couple are yet to be officially married.

