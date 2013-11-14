Genevieve Sabourin, the woman accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin speaks to the media during a break in her trial at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK An aspiring Canadian actress accused of stalking Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to 210 days in jail.

Judge Robert Mandelbaum found Genevieve Sabourin, 41, guilty of stalking and harassment of Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria. Sabourin was held in contempt on Wednesday after outbursts during the trial at New York Criminal Court in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

During emotional testimony on Tuesday, Baldwin, 55, wiped away a tear as he told the court how the Montreal actress had unexpectedly arrived at his house on his engagement day, ruining the occasion.

Baldwin, who won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role on the NBC comedy series "30 Rock," denied he had a personal relationship with Sabourin and said he had never instigated email exchanges with her.

Hilaria Baldwin, who gave birth to their daughter in August, said Sabourin had harassed her relentlessly on Twitter. She cited a tweet that she said was from Sabourin saying she would have a miscarriage. "I am terrified of her," his wife said.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Will Dunham)