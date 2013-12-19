NEW YORK Dec 19 Al Goldstein, founder of the
unapologetically raunchy Screw magazine and a leader in the
First Amendment fight to protect the pornography industry under
the umbrella of free speech, died on Thursday in New York.
Goldstein, 77, who had battled several illnesses in recent
years, apparently succumbed to renal failure, according to his
lawyer.
Born in the New York borough of Brooklyn in 1936,
Goldstein brought pornography into the mainstream and helped to
shape a form of sexual satire emulated by a legion of
pornographers and entertainers, including Hustler magazine
publisher Larry Flynt and radio star Howard Stern.
In 1968, Goldstein founded Screw, a trailblazer in the
smutty magazine trade. The weekly publication offered depictions
of sex that were irreverent, realistic, often-unappealing and
frequently controversial.
In 1973, the magazine printed nude photos of former first
lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, igniting the fury of her
supporters while selling more than 500,000 copies.
Screw predated Flynt's Hustler by six years, and both
publishers fought lengthy court battles to protect their First
Amendment rights to produce adult content under the protection
of free speech.
Goldstein referred to himself as a "crusader" for personal
liberties.
Over the course of a career that saw waning fortunes and
diminishing magazine sales, Goldstein battled illness, financial
ruin and family break-up.
When he was not invited to his only son's graduation from
Harvard law school in 2002, Goldstein lashed out at his ex-wife
and the elite private university.
Screw folded in 2003. Once at the top of a
multimillion-dollar porn publishing empire, Goldstein lost his
Manhattan home and was forced to sell a Florida mansion that
came outfitted with a large statue of a hand with the middle
finger raised.
For a time in the mid 2000s, the former porn king took an
hourly wage job at Manhattan's famous 2nd Avenue Deli.
In 2002, Goldstein was sentenced to 60 days in jail for
threatening a former employee and leaving obscene messages on
her answering machine.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson)