LONDON May 18 Al Pacino apologized on Monday
for his singing in the movie in which he plays the aging rock
star Danny Collins.
The 75-year-old Pacino delivers a rare comic turn in the
film about a singer who discovers a letter written to him by
John Lennon four decades earlier.
At the London premiere of "Danny Collins" at the Ham Yard
Hotel, he joked: "I am sorry about the singing but I have to do
it in the part."
The star of "The Godfather" and "Scarface" admitted he
suffered from nerves when the script demanded he perform in
front of a crowd.
"I will tell you the one thing you learn about singing in
front of an audience is it's really hard to hang onto the
words," he said.
The Oscar winner also recalled once bumping into John Lennon
in New York near Central Park.
"I ran into John Lennon but it wasn't a run in, we were like
ships in the night, we passed each other but he looked at me and
smiled and I smiled back and we both waved. It was a moment that
I'll never forget," he said.
In the film, released in the United States in March, Danny
Collins abandons his hard-living ways and touring to build a
relationship with his family and start writing songs again.
Pacino was joined on the red carpet by British musician
Steve Tilston, who received a letter from Lennon 40 years after
it was sent and whose experience inspired the movie.
The film opens in the United Kingdom on May 29.
(Reporting by Edward Baran at Reuters TV; Editing by Mary
Milliken and Dan Grebler)