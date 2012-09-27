LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 Former child star Amanda
Bynes pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a pair of hit-and-run
charges - just two of a slew of alleged driving violations over
the past six months that have led to the suspension of her
license.
Bynes, 26, did not show up for the brief court hearing in a
Los Angeles suburb, but entered the pleas through her attorney.
The misdemeanor charges resulted from two minor crashes in April
and August, according to court documents.
Bynes, who had her own comedy sketch TV show at the age of
13, has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons over
the past half year.
The "Hairspray" actress was charged last week with two
counts of driving on a suspended license in the Los Angeles area
in September. She has pleaded not guilty to driving under the
influence in the nightclub section of West Hollywood in April.
Bynes, the latest young Hollywood actress whose life has
apparently derailed, now has three court dates in October on the
various charges.
She has strenuously denied drinking and driving, and has
shrugged off multiple reports of bizarre behavior.
"I am doing amazing," Bynes, whose last film was "Easy A" in
2010, told People magazine last week. "I don't drink and drive.
It is all false."
