LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Troubled former teen star
Amanda Bynes has been placed in involuntary psychiatric care,
her family's attorney said on Friday.
Bynes, 28, who has become known in recent years more for her
legal woes and bizarre public behavior than her acting, was
placed under so-called involuntary psychiatric hold after
arriving in Los Angeles, her family's attorney Tamar Arminak
said.
Under Californian law a person may be detained for mental
health evaluation for up to 72 hours.
The development comes just hours after the actress alleged
that her father had fondled himself in front of her and asked
her for sex. Later, she tweeted a retraction, blaming the
comments on a "microchip" in her head.
"My dad never did any of those things. The microchip in my
brain made me say those things but he's the one that ordered
them to microchip me," she tweeted.
Bynes, who became a star at the age of 13 when she had her
own comedy show on the Nickelodeon television network, has
previously been placed under psychiatric care after she
allegedly started a small fire in front of a Los Angeles home.
Last Sunday, she was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of
driving under the influence of drugs in Los Angeles, the
California Highway Patrol said. She was later released from Los
Angeles jail after posting $15,000 bail, according to jail
records.
Bynes is also on three years' probation after pleading no
contest in February to a separate misdemeanor charge of reckless
driving with an alcohol component stemming from a 2012 incident
when her BMW swiped the side of a patrol car in West Hollywood.
A case against Bynes for possessing marijuana and throwing a
bong out of an apartment window last year was dismissed in June
by a New York judge.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner
in San Francisco; Editing by Pravin Char)