LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Troubled former teen star Amanda Bynes has been placed in involuntary psychiatric care, her family's attorney said on Friday.

Bynes, 28, who has become known in recent years more for her legal woes and bizarre public behavior than her acting, was placed under so-called involuntary psychiatric hold after arriving in Los Angeles, her family's attorney Tamar Arminak said.

Under Californian law a person may be detained for mental health evaluation for up to 72 hours.

The development comes just hours after the actress alleged that her father had fondled himself in front of her and asked her for sex. Later, she tweeted a retraction, blaming the comments on a "microchip" in her head.

"My dad never did any of those things. The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he's the one that ordered them to microchip me," she tweeted.

Bynes, who became a star at the age of 13 when she had her own comedy show on the Nickelodeon television network, has previously been placed under psychiatric care after she allegedly started a small fire in front of a Los Angeles home.

Last Sunday, she was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said. She was later released from Los Angeles jail after posting $15,000 bail, according to jail records.

Bynes is also on three years' probation after pleading no contest in February to a separate misdemeanor charge of reckless driving with an alcohol component stemming from a 2012 incident when her BMW swiped the side of a patrol car in West Hollywood.

A case against Bynes for possessing marijuana and throwing a bong out of an apartment window last year was dismissed in June by a New York judge. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Pravin Char)