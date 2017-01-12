LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Actress Amy Adams may have
missed out on a Golden Globe win this year, but her career was
recognized on Wednesday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
landmark.
Adams, 42, received the plaque in honor of her latest role
in the Paramount Pictures sci-fi film "Arrival," which has been
earning her nominations during the current awards season in
Hollywood.
She also starred in Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals," which
has garnered her critical praise.
The actress, who was joined by her husband, daughter and
"Arrival" co-star Jeremy Renner, recalled her early years in
Hollywood and her journey so far.
"When I first drove on to the Disney lot, I think it was
January 21st 1999 - not that I'm keeping track - that was my
first-ever audition in Los Angeles and I never, ever expected
that it would lead me to this moment to receive this honor," she
said.
"I never expected when I got a call that Steven Spielberg
wanted to meet me, that he would actually give me a job. And
when I fully expected to leave the industry, Phil Morrison
showed up with 'Junebug.'"
Adams made her breakout role in Spielberg's 2002 crime film
"Catch Me If You Can" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and received
her first Oscar nomination for her role as a troubled pregnant
woman in 2005's "Junebug."
The actress will soon reprise her role as Princess Giselle
in "Disenchanted," the sequel to Disney's 2007 live action film
"Enchanted."
The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on
Hollywood Boulevard, has honored influential figures in the
entertainment industry since 1960, most recently awarding stars
to Viola Davis and Jeff Bridges.
The plaques, which are cemented into the sidewalk, can be
purchased for $30,000 by the sponsor of a nominee approved by
Hollywood's Chamber of Commerce. The money goes to the Hollywood
Historic Trust.
