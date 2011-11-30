LONDON Nov 30 A printed chiffon dress
worn by the late singer Amy Winehouse for the cover of her
chart-topping album "Back to Black" has sold for 43,200 pounds
($68,000) at auction.
The hammer price, minus buyer's premium, was 36,000 pounds,
still well above pre-sale estimates of 10-20,000 pounds, said a
spokeswoman for Kerry Taylor Auctions which specialises in
high-end vintage fashion.
Proceeds from the Disaya-designed dress will go to the Amy
Winehouse Foundation, a charity set up by her father Mitch to
help young people struggling with ill health, poverty or
addiction.
Winehouse, who died in July aged 27, had a history of drug
and alcohol abuse and high alcohol levels were found in her
blood at the time of her death.
The buyer of the dress was the Museo de la Moda in Santiago,
Chile.
Among other highlights of Tuesday's sale was an Edith
Head-designed ivory lace gown, a version of which was worn by
Audrey Hepburn in the 1953 romantic comedy "Roman Holiday" in
which she starred alongside Gregory Peck.
The dress, which Hepburn had modified to receive her best
actress Oscar for the same movie, fetched 70,000 pounds, or
84,000 pounds including premium.
Overall, the auction raised 708,000 pounds including
premium, exceeding high estimates.
"This sale demonstrates that even in these difficult
economic times, the appetite for for haute couture is
undiminished and we are already looking forward to our next
auction in February," said Kerry Taylor.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)