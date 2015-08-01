By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31 Country music singer
Lynn Anderson, best known for her 1970 Grammy-winning smash hit
"Rose Garden," has died of a heart attack at a hospital in
Nashville, her publicist said on Friday. She was 67.
Anderson, who had recently returned from a trip to Italy,
was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday
for treatment of pneumonia and died later in the day, spokesman
Mark Logsdon said.
"Lynn is blooming in God's rose garden now," fellow country
star Dolly Parton said after learning of Anderson's death. "We
will miss her and remember her fondly."
Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the daughter of noted
songwriters Casey and Liz Anderson was raised in California,
where she began her singing career and also developed into a
world-champion equestrian.
Anderson gained her first success in the 1960s, breaking
into the country charts with two of her mother's compositions,
"Ride, Ride, Ride" and "If I Kiss You (Will You Go Away)," and
following up with the top five hits "Promises, Promises" and
"That's a No No."
After landing a prime-time spot as a weekly regular on "The
Lawrence Welk Show," Anderson moved to Nashville, signed with
Columbia Records and recorded the biggest hit of her career, "(I
Never Promised You a) Rose Garden," a song written and
originally recorded in the 1960s by Joe South.
The catchy single topped the country charts, climbed to No.
3 on the pop rankings and earned Anderson a Grammy for best
female country vocal.
Although Anderson never recaptured the crossover success she
attained with "Rose Garden," she went on to chart over a dozen
more country tunes through the 1970s, including "How Can I
Unlove You," "You're My Man," "Keep Me in Mind" and "What a Man,
My Man Is."
Eddie Stubbs, Grand Ole Opry announcer and disc jockey for
WSM-AM in Nashville, said Anderson's two-year stint as a fixture
on "Lawrence Welk" made her a pioneering ambassador for
Nashville at a time when country music received relatively
little exposure on network television.
According to Logsdon, she ultimately sold more than 30
million albums worldwide. She was twice named female vocalist of
the year by the Academy of Country Music and earned the same
honor from the Country Music Association.
Not long before her death, Anderson had released an album
titled "Bridges," a collection of gospel songs that included
"Drift Away," written by Anderson's longtime partner, Mentor
Williams.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Beech)