Andy Samberg and his girlfriend, musician Joanna Newsom, arrive at the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES Comic actor Andy Samberg and musician Joanna Newsom are engaged to be married, a representative of Samberg said on Monday.

"I can confirm that Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom are engaged," Samberg's publicist, Carrie Byalick, said in an email.

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and the harpist have kept a low public profile since they began dating five years ago.

Newsom, 31, was spotted on Saturday with a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

A wedding date has not been announced.

Samberg, 34, rose to prominence with his parody music videos for "SNL," including "I'm on a Boat" with rapper T-Pain and "Motherlover" with Justin Timberlake, that drew a strong Internet following.

Samberg left the NBC late-night sketch comedy show in 2012 after seven years.

He starred in comedies "That's My Boy" and "Celeste and Jesse Forever" last year and is currently on the British television comedy series "Cuckoo."

Newsom, acclaimed for her idiosyncratic and baroque folk music, has released three albums, most recently "Have One On Me" in 2010.

