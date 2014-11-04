NEW YORK Nov 4 Academy award winning actress
Angelina Jolie is "open" to pursuing a life in politics,
diplomacy or public service, she told Vanity Fair magazine.
Jolie, who won a best supporting actress Oscar award for her
role in "Girl, Interrupted," has already turned her hand to
directing. Her latest film behind the camera, "Unbroken," about
Olympic runner, World War Two airman and prisoner of war Louis
Zamperini, is set to open on Dec. 25.
The wife of actor Brad Pitt and a special envoy to the U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that her work as a
humanitarian has made her conscious of the fact that politics
have to be considered as an option.
"Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then
you have a responsibility," she told the magazine in an excerpt
from an interview published online on Tuesday.
"But I honestly don't know in what role I would be more
useful - I am conscious of what I do for a living, and that
(could) make it less possible."
Asked if she sees herself in politics, diplomacy or public
service, she replied, "I am open."
When the conversation turned to her film, Jolie, 39, broke
down in tears as she told the magazine about her friendship with
Zamperini. She showed the former Olympic athlete and war hero an
early cut of the movie before he died in July at the age of 97
after a 40-day bout of pneumonia.
"It was an extremely moving experience," Jolie said, "to
watch someone watching their own life."
The film is based on the best-selling book "Unbroken" by
author Laura Hillenbrand about the life of Zamperini. He spent
47 days in a life raft after his plane crashed into the Pacific
and two years as a prisoner of war under the Japanese.
Jolie said she and Zamperini talked about his faith and that
after a life of fighting, he said his death would bring him
peace.
The actress also disclosed her feelings about marriage after
her surprise August wedding to Pitt at their French estate
Chateau Miraval.
"It does feel different," she said. "It feels nice."
The mother of six also revealed that her children wrote the
couple's marriage vows.
"They did not expect us never to fight, but they made us
promise to always say, 'Sorry,' if we do. So they said, 'Do
you?,' and we said, 'We do!'"
The December issue of Vanity Fair will be available in New
York and Los Angeles on Nov.6 and across the country on Nov. 11.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Alan
Crosby)