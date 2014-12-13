LOS ANGELES Dec 12 Filmmaker and actress
Angelina Jolie said on Friday she has chicken pox and will not
be able to attend events for World War Two drama "Unbroken," her
second film as director.
"I just want to be clear and honest why I will be missing
the 'Unbroken' events in the next few days, which is that I
found out last night that I have chicken pox," Jolie said in a
video released by Universal Pictures on YouTube. (here)
"Unbroken," the harrowing survival story of prisoner of war
and Olympic runner Louis Zamperini, will have its U.S. premiere
in Los Angeles on Monday. It opens in theaters on Dec. 25.
On Thursday, the film failed to pick up any nominations for
Golden Globe awards, one of the biggest events in the film
awards season that ends with the Academy Awards in February.
"So I will be home, itching and missing everyone and I can't
believe it because this film means so much to me. I just can't
believe it, but such is life," said the 39-year-old mother of
six and wife of Brad Pitt.
At the end of the 39-second video, she throws up her hands
and then waves goodbye.
On Wednesday, Jolie attended Hollywood Reporter's annual
Women in Entertainment breakfast honoring the 100 most powerful
women in the business.
Among those she greeted was Amy Pascal, the beleaguered
co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, whose emails have
been leaked by hackers behind the massive cyberattack on the
studio, a unit of Sony Corp.
In an email exchange between Pascal and producer Scott Rudin
that was reported by Gawker on Tuesday, Rudin called Jolie a
"minimally talented spoiled brat" because of her demands during
a remake of "Cleopatra." Jolie has not responded publicly to the
remarks since the email exchange was disclosed.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills)