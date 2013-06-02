By Edward Baran
| LONDON, June 2
LONDON, June 2 Angelina Jolie made her first
public appearance since announcing her double mastectomy on
Sunday, joining fiance Brad Pitt on the red carpet in London
where she welcomed the debate on women's health that the surgery
had sparked.
The Oscar-winning actress has stayed out of the spotlight
since announcing her operation in a New York Times column last
month, saying the decision was made after finding she carried a
gene giving her an 87 percent chance of getting breast cancer.
The 37-year-old mother of six, praised for her courage in
publicly announcing her surgery, is now reported to be planning
another operation to remove her ovaries as the BRCA1 gene also
gives her a 50 percent chance of ovarian cancer.
On the red carpet for the world premiere of Pitt's latest
movie, zombie blockbuster "World War Z", Jolie praised her
partner as being "a wonderful man and a wonderful father.
"I'm very, very grateful for all the support ... and I have
been very happy just to see the discussion of women's health
expanded and that means the world to me," she told reporters.
"After losing my mom to these issues, I am very grateful for
it," added the American actress, wearing a long black, backless
Yves Saint Laurent dress.
Jolie's mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, died from
ovarian cancer in 2007 at the age of 56 and her aunt,
61-year-old Debbie Martin, died last week as a result of breast
cancer.
Jolie missed her aunt's funeral to accompany Pitt to London
for the premiere of "World War Z", an adaptation of Max Brooks'
2006 apocalyptic novel.
Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment bought the
screen rights to the novel about six years ago and it is one of
the big box office releases this summer, but it is under
pressure to perform before even opening.
It was due to be released late last year but suffered
setbacks amid reports that the budget had ballooned above $200
million and Pitt clashed with director Marc Forster.
In "World War Z", Pitt plays United Nations representative
Gerry Lane who is enlisted to help stop a zombie pandemic that
is toppling armies and governments and threatening to destroy
mankind.
Pitt said he was proud of the film and also of Jolie for her
decision to have a mastectomy for the sake of their family and
to share that experience.
"When she's faced with a problem - and we have known this
was coming for some time - she takes it by the horns," Pitt, 49,
also dressed in black, told reporters. "I'm super proud of her.
She's a bad ass."
Asked how important it was to have her on the red carpet
with him, Pitt said: "It's just more fun to do these things with
each other. More fun when she's around and same for her."
"World War Z" marks Pitt's first foray as the star and
producer of his own potential franchise.
Pitt said his own children's reaction to the book sparked
the project which ultimately was about survival and family.
"The boys love a zombie," he said.