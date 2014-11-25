LONDON Nov 25 Angelina Jolie says she prefers
working behind the camera instead of in front of it, but on
Tuesday at the London premiere of her searing prisoner-of-war
drama "Unbroken," she added that she is not giving up acting
entirely.
"It's not a big dramatic decision, I will do a few less but
I much prefer being behind the camera," Jolie told Reuters when
asked on the red carpet if she was giving up acting in films.
"So it'll be a natural transition, I hope. I hope I am a
good enough director to be able to make the transition."
Based on a best-selling book by Laura Hillenbrand, the film
directed by Jolie tells how Louis Zamperini, an Olympic sprinter
played by Jack O'Connell, spent 47 days on a life raft after his
plane crashed into the Pacific, and was then held for two years
by the Japanese.
It contains scenes in which Zamperini is repeatedly beaten
by a seemingly psychotic Japanese prison guard played by the pop
singer and songwriter Miyavi and is already the subject of Oscar
buzz as a contender for Best Picture.
"I would be thrilled," Jolie said, when asked if she hoped
the film would win the Oscar or another major film award. "It
would make me feel like I did a good job, and for a film I care
so much about it would mean a great deal."
"I love directing, It means so much to me to direct stories
about subject matter that I care deeply about. I can act in many
things, and you can try to experience different characters, but
to direct is years of your life and you have to really love it
and believe in it," she said.
Jolie, who also is special envoy for the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees, and is active in the British-based
Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI), said she intended
to continue her humanitarian work, as well as devote attention
to her children.
"I want to raise my kids, I want to get them through their
teenage years. ... I do love my work with the UN and with PSVI
so if I can do more of that and be more effective I will do
whatever I can," she said.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)