By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 7 First lady Michelle
Obama remembered poet, author and civil rights champion Maya
Angelou on Saturday as a dominant cultural force who taught
black women and people of all races to celebrate their own worth
and beauty.
Obama credited the writer's works, including her pioneering
1969 autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," with
helping carry a young black girl from the South Side of Chicago
to the White House.
"She celebrated black women's beauty like no one ever had
before," Obama said to more than 2,000 people at Angelou's
private memorial service in North Carolina. "She told us our
worth had nothing to do with what the world might say."
Former President Bill Clinton, media magnate Oprah Winfrey
and actress Cicely Tyson also honored Angelou during the service
at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, where she lived and
taught for three decades.
Angelou was 86 when she died at her home on May 28 after
years of failing health. Her only child, son Guy B. Johnson,
said she never lost her mental acuity.
The tribute to her was celebratory and solemn. Winfrey and
Tyson each wept over the loss of their "rock," while rousing
performances by singers Lee Ann Womack, BeBe Winans and Alyson
Williams brought the audience to their feet.
Speakers recalled the courageous spirit that allowed Angelou
to overcome rape and racism during her childhood in the
segregated South and produce a vast body of work that includes
reading list staples in American classrooms.
The voice she found after years of not speaking due to her
abuse was one of rare power and clarity, Clinton said. Angelou
wrote the poem "On the Pulse of Morning" and read it at
Clinton's first presidential inauguration in 1993.
"She had the voice of God, and he decided he wanted it
back," Clinton said.
Angelou wrote more than 30 books of fiction, poetry and
memoir during her prodigious career. She also was a
Tony-nominated stage actress, Grammy Award winner for three
spoken-word albums, civil rights activist, streetcar conductor,
singer, dancer, movie director and playwright.
In 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's
highest civilian honor, was bestowed upon Angelou by President
Barack Obama. The president said his sister was named for the
poet.
Angelou served as a professor of American Studies at Wake
Forest since 1982, and had planned to teach a course on race,
culture and gender this fall, the university said.
Winfrey counted herself among Angelou's devoted students and
said she often took notes during conversations with her
"spiritual queen mother." She was a news reporter in Baltimore
in the 1970s when she met Angelou, and the two women became
close friends.
She said Angelou's legacy of dignity, love and respect gave
testament to the power of one life, and Winfrey vowed to embrace
the challenge of walking in her mentor's footsteps.
"Baby, I want you to do it and I want you to take it,"
Winfrey said, quoting Angelou. "Take it all the way."
