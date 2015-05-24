May 24 New York-born actress and comedian Anne
Meara, known for her opposites-attract comedy routine with
husband Jerry Stiller, died over the weekend, her family said on
Sunday. She was 85.
Meara, the mother of actor Ben Stiller, died on Saturday,
her family said in a statement through a representative, but
provided no details about the circumstances of her death.
"She is survived by her husband and partner in life Jerry
Stiller," the statement said. "The two were married for 61 years
and worked together almost as long."
Meara was born on Sept. 20, 1929 and started her career in
so-called summer stock theater. In 1954 she joined the cast of
short-lived NBC soap opera The Greatest Gift, according to a
profile on MTV.com.
Meara and Stiller, who met in 1953 at an agent's office and
married a few months later, worked together in the Compass
Players comedy troupe, a precursor to the Second City
organization, before forming their own duo.
By the 1960s, they had become a popular comedy duo on
American television, making 36 appearances on "The Ed Sullivan
Show."
Their act included skits such as an interview with the
biblical Jonah after his encounter with the whale and parodies
of TV commercials.
Much of their humor was marriage-based and focused on height
- Stiller was 5-foot-4 (1.62 meters), Meara was taller - and
ethnicity - he was Jewish, she was of Irish heritage.
"Our marriage has lasted because we have the same feelings
of insecurity about being an actor. We needed stability,"
Stiller told the New York Daily News in 2012.
In the early 1970s, the pair began working separately. She
made the movies "The Out-of-Towners" and "Lovers and Other
Strangers" and had a one-year run starring on the television
show "Kate McShane."
She also appeared on television shows "The King of Queens"
and "Sex and the City."
She is also survived by daughter Amy, son Ben, and her
grandchildren, her family said.
(Reporting by Bill Trott in Washington, Letitia Stein in Tampa,
Florida, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra
Maler)