May 13 Soul singer Aretha Franklin has pulled
out of two upcoming performances because of health issues, the
two concert venues said on Monday.
Franklin, 71, canceled a May 20 concert with the Chicago
Symphony Orchestra and a May 26 solo performance at the Foxwoods
Resort Casino in Connecticut.
"It was canceled for medical reasons," Foxwoods spokeswoman
Dale Wolbrink said, declining to say what health issues caused
the "Queen of Soul" to pull out of the May 26 show.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra said Franklin canceled her
performance due to a "doctor's recommendation for treatment
during the time frame of May 20 and 26."
R&B singer Janelle Monae will fill in for Franklin with the
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the organization said in a
statement.
Franklin's publicist did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment.
Franklin, a towering figure in popular music during the
1960s and 1970s with such hits as "Respect" and "(You Make Me
Feel Like) A Natural Woman," was forced to cancel a concert tour
in 2010 to undergo surgery for an undisclosed health issue.
The singer is still scheduled to perform at two concerts in
Canada and one in Michigan in June.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Paul
Simao)