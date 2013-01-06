LOS ANGELES Jan 6 As he famously droned
on-screen in his signature "Terminator" movies, Arnold
Schwarzenegger is back.
A year after leaving the California governor's office and
becoming tabloid fodder for fathering a boy with his family's
housekeeper and splitting with his wife, Maria Shriver, the
65-year old former bodybuilder will star in no less than three
Hollywood movies over the next 12 months.
None are likely to win Schwarzenegger an Oscar. Indeed, the
movies, and Schwarzenegger's own fee, are low-budget compared
with his global blockbusters of yore. But studio executives are
betting that overseas fans especially will once again respond to
a personality whose 24 films generated worldwide ticket sales of
$3.9 billion, according to boxoffice.com.
"He is still a worldwide star who resonates with action
audiences around the world," said Rob Friedman, the co-chairman
of the Lionsgate motion picture group, which is scheduled
to release his next two films. "The Last Stand" will open on
Jan. 18, and "The Tomb" in September.
"Ten," the third film, is scheduled for release in January
2014 by Open Road Films, a joint venture of the AMC and Regal
Theater chains.
"When you have left the movie business for seven years, it's
kind of a scary thing to come back because you don't know if
you're accepted or not," Schwarzenegger said at a Saturday press
event for "The Last Stand."
"There could be a whole new generation of action stars that
come up in the meantime."
The actor said he was "very pleasantly surprised" by what he
called a "great reaction" to his cameo in the 2010 action film
"The Expendables," which featured fellow action stars Sylvester
Stallone and Jason Statham. The film grossed $103.1 million in
U.S. ticket sales and $274.5 million worldwide.
Since then, Schwarzenegger appeared in a second "Expendables"
and says he will join a fifth installment of the "Terminator" if
it is made.
Comcast's Universal Pictures wants to "do a bunch"
of new films based on the 30-year-old "Conan The Barbarian"
movie, said Schwarzenegger, in which he would reprise his role
as a barbarian.
He added that Universal, after 10 years of prodding by
Schwarzenegger, also wants to do a sequel to the 1988 comedy
"Twins," in which he and Danny DeVito played mismatched twins,
to be called "Triplets."
Schwarzenegger no longer commands the $25 million paychecks
he cashed in his heyday and will get between $8 and $10 million
for each of his next three films, according to two people with
knowledge of his salary but who were not authorized to speak
publicly about it. He also gets a percentage of the profits,
according to one of the people.
The new Schwarzenegger calculus banks on his films doing
outsized business overseas while operating within budgets that
are a fraction of the $200 million cost of his last action film,
the 2003 "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." The budget for
"The Last Stand" is estimated at $50 million, according to movie
resource site IMDB.com.
"He has significant value outside the United States and
Canada, where he is still revered by people who have grown up
with him throughout the years," said Jere Hausfater, chief
operating officer of film production company Aldamisa
International, which hopes to do a film with Schwarzenegger in
the future.
What audiences will see is a aging star who isn't afraid of
showing his drooping muscles and widening paunch, or of making
fun of being past his prime. In the "The Last Stand," a less
than rock hard Schwarzenegger plays a retired Los Angeles
policeman who becomes the sheriff of a small border town and is
then called on to stop a violent drug lord from crossing.
In "Ten" he plays an aging drug agent, and in "The Tomb" an
older prison inmate.
"We all go through the same dramas, we look at the mirror and
say, what happened? You once had muscles and slowly they are
deteriorating," said Schwarzenegger at "The Last Stand" press
event.
"The great thing in the movie is that they we're not trying
to play me as the 35-year-old action hero but the one who is
about to retire, and all of a sudden there is this challenge
where he really needs to get his act together."
The one-time muscle man compares his career metamorphosis
to that of his friend Clint Eastwood, who transitioned from his
Dirty Harry days to a wiser person whose not afraid to make fun
of his slipping abilities in recent films like "Trouble with the
Curve."
"That's called evolution," said Sylvester Stallone, who
stars with Schwarzenegger as aging inmates in "The Tomb." "There
are no more wooly mammoths. Things change, but the one thing you
cannot replace is charisma. Certain people have it, and will
have it until the day they die."
Schwarzenegger's infamy in fathering a son outside of his
high-profile marriage to Shriver initially seemed to hurt his
popular appeal. Within weeks of the disclosure, "The
Governator," a comic book that would feature his likeness, was
canceled.
Ultimately, though, moviegoers will be less interested in
Schwarzenegger's political adventures and personal scandals than
in what he puts on the screen, says Peter Sealey, founder of The
Sausalito Group and a former Columbia Pictures president
of marketing and distribution.
"The movie-going audience really don't care about things
like infidelity, DUIs," added publicist Howard Bragman,
vice-chairman of the firm called Reputation. " T hey overlook a
lot. Ultimately, it remains, how are the movies? Is he credible?
Is he going to be a joke?"