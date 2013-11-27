LOS ANGELES Nov 27 Actors Ashton Kutcher and
Demi Moore have finalized their divorce two years after
separating, bringing official closure for one of Hollywood's
most prominent couples.
The end to the eight-year marriage was made final on Tuesday
in Los Angeles Superior Court, with both actors agreeing not to
pay spousal support.
In March, Moore, 51, had asked the court to grant her
financial support from Kutcher, an unusual move for one of the
top-earning women in Hollywood during the 1990s.
Kutcher, the star of CBS television comedy "Two and a Half
Men," filed for divorce from Moore in December 2012 after more
than a year of separation. He cited irreconcilable differences
with the "G.I. Jane" star.
The 35-year-old film and TV star has been the highest-paid
actor on television for the last two years, earning an estimated
$24 million annually, according to Forbes magazine.
Moore began dating Kutcher a few years after her split from
actor-husband Bruce Willis, when Kutcher was a young star on the
TV sitcom "That '70s Show."
The relationship became tabloid fodder because of their
16-year age gap, and the couple married in September 2005 in Los
Angeles.
Moore and Kutcher separated in November 2011 after six years
of marriage, after a San Diego woman said she had a brief affair
with Kutcher.
Kutcher is currently dating his former "That '70s Show"
cast-mate Mila Kunis.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Gunna
Dickson)