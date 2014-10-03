Oct 3 Ashton Kutcher, the star of the hit
television show "Two and a Half Men" and his partner, actress
Mila Kunis, have named their baby daughter Wyatt Isabelle, the
actor said on Friday.
Kutcher, 36, posted the news on his website along with
several pictures of babies asking viewers to guess which one was
his daughter.
"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to
the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter,
health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy," he said, in a
reference to photographers outside his California home.
"Now, can the helicopter please stop hovering over our
house, there is a baby sleeping inside! And she's super cute,"
he added.
Kunis, 31, who gave birth on Tuesday, and Kutcher co-starred
on "That '70s Show." Kutcher was previously married to actress
Demi Moore. They divorced in 2013.
