LONDON Aug 24 British actor and film director
Richard Attenborough died on Sunday at the age of 90, the BBC
reported, citing his son.
One of Attenborough's greatest achievements was making the
cinematic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, for which he won an Oscar
for best director. But he also won worldwide acting fame for
roles such as a theme park owner in "Jurassic Park".
Richard Samuel Attenborough was born on August 29, 1923 in
Cambridge, England. Knighted in 1976 and made a baron in June
1993, he was the elder brother of naturalist and broadcaster
David Attenborough.
His father Frederick was a university professor, and his
mother marched behind a banner denouncing Spanish dictator
General Franco and helped care for Spanish Civil War refugees.
Attenborough, who longed to act from the age of four, won a
scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1941. That
year he made his stage debut in London's West End and in 1942
played his first film part in Noel Coward's “"In Which We
Serve."
He later joined the Royal Air Force, qualifying as a pilot,
and in 1944 volunteered for a unit filming over Germany.
Attenborough played underdogs and misfits in a string of
character roles after World War Two, notably "Brighton Rock",
"Seance on a Wet Afternoon" and "10 Rillington Place".
A short, round-faced man, he went on to have a long track
record in the British theatre and film industry.
His fifth film as a director, “"Gandhi" established him as
one of Britain's best-known cinema personalities and won him a
string of international awards. The $22-million epic came out in
1982 and scooped eight Hollywood Oscars, including best director
- a record for a British film.
He was also a shrewd businessman with interests in
commercial radio and television in Britain, and a tireless
worker for numerous charities. Part of his share of the profits
from “Gandhi" went to organisations like the Save the Children
Fund and Gandhi's own ashrams, or alms houses, in India.
Attenborough suffered a stroke in 2008 and was confined to a
wheelchair. He had been living in a care home for those in the
theatrical profession with his wife, actress Sheila Sim.
His agent could not immediately be reached for comment. The
BBC reported that his family was expected to make a full
statement on Monday.
