UPDATE 4-Sweden drops Assange investigation, UK police says he still faces arrest
* Swedish prosecutor drops investigation into allegation of rape
Sept 22 British naturalist David Attenborough on Thursday unveiled a portrait of himself, commissioned for this 90th birthday, at the same museum where he used to volunteer as a teenager.
The painting, by portrait artist Bryan Organ, is displayed at New Walk Museum and Art Gallery in the English city of Leicester, where a portrait of Attenborough's late brother, actor and film director Richard Attenborough, also hangs.
Attenborough, who has travelled the world for decades making television documentaries, turned 90 in May.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
* Swedish prosecutor drops investigation into allegation of rape
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.