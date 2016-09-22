Sept 22 British naturalist David Attenborough on Thursday unveiled a portrait of himself, commissioned for this 90th birthday, at the same museum where he used to volunteer as a teenager.

The painting, by portrait artist Bryan Organ, is displayed at New Walk Museum and Art Gallery in the English city of Leicester, where a portrait of Attenborough's late brother, actor and film director Richard Attenborough, also hangs.

Attenborough, who has travelled the world for decades making television documentaries, turned 90 in May.

