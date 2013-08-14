Aug 14 Gia Allemand, a former contestant on
ABC's reality dating show "The Bachelor," died on Wednesday in
New Orleans after an apparent suicide attempt, her
representative said.
Allemand, a 29-year-old model and dance instructor, was
rushed to the University Hospital in New Orleans on Monday after
her boyfriend, NBA basketball player Ryan Anderson, found her
unconscious at her home from an apparent suicide attempt, her
representative Penelope Jean said in a statement.
She was taken off life support on Wednesday, "due to a
critical loss of brain and organ function," her representative
added. Allemand's mother and Anderson were by her side at the
time of her death.
Allemand was a contestant on season 14 of "The Bachelor,"
competing with 24 other women to date pilot Jake Pavelka, and
was known for her bubbly personality.
She was one of the three finalists on the top-rated show for
ABC, and went on to participate in the Disney-owned network's
2010 "Bachelor" spinoff, "Bachelor Pad."
"It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our good
friend Gia Allemand. She will be loved and missed by all who
knew her," Chris Harrison, the host of "The Bachelor," tweeted
on Wednesday.