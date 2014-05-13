NEW YORK May 13 Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested
in New York on Tuesday for riding his bicycle in the wrong
direction on a one-way street and acting "in a violent,
threatening manner" toward police officers, officials said.
The Emmy-award winning actor was taken into custody by two
officers who spotted him riding his bike against traffic in
lower Manhattan around 10 a.m., police said. He was issued two
summonses, one for the bicycle violation and another for
disorderly conduct.
"He was acting in a violent, threatening manner towards the
police officers," Sergeant Lee Jones of the New York Police
Department told Reuters.
Baldwin, who portrayed Jack Donaghy in the hit TV comedy "30
Rock," was taken to the 13th Precinct for processing and was
released by late morning, said an NYPD spokeswoman.
Earlier this year, Baldwin said he was considering leaving
the city, due in part to press accounts last year that portrayed
him as a hot head and a homophobic bigot.
"I probably have to move out of New York," Baldwin said in a
New York Magazine article in February. "I just can't live in New
York anymore."
(Reporting by Chris Francescani and Curtis Skinner, Editing by
Barbara Goldberg and David Gregorio)