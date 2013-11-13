Genevieve Sabourin, the woman accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin speaks to the media during a break in her trial at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Actor Alec Baldwin was moved to tears while testifying on Tuesday in the trial of an aspiring Canadian actress charged with stalking him and his wife, calling the accused "dangerous" and saying that he just wanted her to leave him alone.

Wiping away a tear, the Emmy-award winning actor, 55, said Genevieve Sabourin ruined his engagement day to Hilaria Baldwin, now his wife, with an unannounced visit to his home in East Hampton, New York.

Sabourin also threatened to enter his home and place of work, he told the New York Criminal Court in lower Manhattan.

"That's when I knew she was dangerous," Baldwin said.

Sabourin, 41, is charged with 24 counts of harassment and stalking and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

In his complaint, Baldwin said Sabourin bombarded him with dozens of emails, claiming that she was going to start a "massive destructive war" against him, and that she wanted to start her new life as his wife.

Despite telling her to stop, Baldwin said she appeared at his New York apartment and at an public event in the city.

Sabourin did not testify on Tuesday but her defense attorney argued that she and the actor had a personal relationship. He gave examples of conversations in numerous emails between the two and presented evidence showing they corresponded for a year.

But Baldwin said he just wanted her to leave him alone and that he "erred on the side of kindness" by responding to her emails at the request of his friend, movie producer Martin Bregman, who was dating Sabourin.

"I'm never instigating these conversations. Never. Never. Never," Baldwin said.

Hilaria Baldwin testified that the Montreal actress relentlessly harassed her on Twitter, even during her pregnancy. She cited a tweet she said was from Sabourin that said Baldwin would have a miscarriage.

"It feels like there's nothing we can do to make this stop," Hilaria Baldwin said, adding, "I am terrified of her."

Baldwin, who won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role on NBC's "30 Rock," and his wife have a baby daughter.

Sabourin repeatedly interrupted their testimony and at one point said to Hilaria, "You're going to hell. You're lying."

Judge Robert Mandelbaum threatened to hold Sabourin in contempt and to throw her out of the courtroom because of the outbursts. Sabourin's attorney took her out of the room to calm her down.

During a break in the trial Sabourin told reporters that Baldwin has a circular scar on his upper thigh, which she said was proof that the two knew each other intimately.

"He has a scar here," she said on the steps of the courthouse, pointing to her thigh.

The trial will continue on Wednesday when two more witnesses are expected to testify.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Paul Simao)