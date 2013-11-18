NEW YORK Nov 18 Barbara Park, the author of the
best-selling Junie B. Jones series for children, has died at age
66 after a long battle against of ovarian cancer, her publisher
said on Monday.
Park's series about a funny kindergartner sold 55 million
copies in North America alone and spent 180 weeks on the New
York Times bestseller list.
"She died on Friday. She was at home in Scottsdale,
Arizona," said Nicole Banholzer, an associate publicist for
Random House children's books.
"She was most famous for the Junie books. She did write a
couple of picture books and middle-grade (books)," Banholzer
added.
The Junie B. Jones stories, although big sellers, also drew
criticism from parents for Junie's struggles with grammar and
troublemaking. The series was one of the most banned and
challenged books in the last decade.
Park, who was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, intended to
teach history and political science to secondary school students
but instead decided to try writing. Her first book, "Operation
Dump the Chump" was published in 1982 after three rejections.
She published more than 50 books, including the picture book
"Ma! There's Nothing to Do Here!" to middle-grade novels such as
"Skinnybones," "The Kid in the Red Jacket," and "The Graduation
of Jake Moon."
Park won numerous awards, including several Children's
Choice Awards.
The author once said some people measure the value of a
children's book in terms of morals lessons it tries to impose or
role models it depicts, but she did not agree.
"Personally, I happen to think that a book is of
extraordinary value if it gives the reader nothing more than a
smile or two. In fact, I happen to think that's huge," she said.
In addition to her books, Park, who battled cancer for more
than seven years, founded the non-profit group, Sisters in
Survival (SIS), with her husband Richard.
SIS offers financial aid to women suffering from ovarian
cancer and works with doctors and medical centers to provide
medication and treatment.
Park was also a "wish" for dying children who wanted to meet
her through the Make a Wish Foundation.
She is survived by her husband, two sons and two grandsons.
